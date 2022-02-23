Advertisement

Maine lawmakers vote against lobstering defense fund idea

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative committee has voted against a proposal to create a legal defense fund to help the state’s lobster fishing industry fight new restrictions.

The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources voted against the idea on Tuesday.

The fund would have been designed to help the industry challenge rules and regulations intended to protect the North Atlantic right whale.

Republican Rep. William Faulkingham, a commercial lobsterman, proposed the idea.

It would have redirected fees and surcharges the state uses to manage the lobster fishing industry. He says he will bring back the proposal with a new approach.

