Kids spend school vacation learning about STEM

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No school? No problem! Second through fifth graders have been hard at work all week at the Challenger Learning Center.

From Legos to silly lab science, Wednesday, the campers learned about the pH scale of various liquids.

Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard says this is a great way for kids to put what they learn in school into hands on experience.

“We’re this laboratory that they just get to try it all that really builds on STEM that they’re doing in school to get them excited,” said Hibbard.

Throughout the week campers learn about ecology, wind power and even coding.

“Now I like coding so much that I’m taking classes on a website,” said Adham, 8 years old.

Hibbard says exposure to STEM at a young age can be a great way to talk about potential interests or careers in the future.

“It’s exposure to all those different things and asking them questions, did you like it or not like it? It’s okay to not like it but if you liked it what something else you can do. And also it’s good to start doing these things before they even get to high school before they have to pick a math or science track,” said Hibbard.

A few of this week’s campers already have some pretty cool ideas for what they want to be when they grow up.

“I want to be a hacker,” said Rohan.

“Either a geologist or a meteorologist,” said Adham.

“A veterinarian, a fashion designer, or a singer, and that’s really it,” said Lily.

The Challenger Learning Center offers camps and field trips all throughout the year.

Hibbard says they have more scholarships right now than ever before.

“We’re trying to break down all kinds of barriers, even financial barriers so that anyone can have access to this,” said Hibbard.

