Fire destroys auto shop at Maine off-road park

MINOT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed an auto shop at Hemond’s MX and Offroad Park in Minot early Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m., bringing firefighters from surrounding towns.

Crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots at 7 a.m.

It was not yet clear what caused the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Hemond’s website describes the facility as New England’s premier motocross and off-road riding facility. Events have been ongoing at Hemond’s all winter.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.