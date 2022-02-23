Fire destroys auto shop at Maine off-road park
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed an auto shop at Hemond’s MX and Offroad Park in Minot early Tuesday.
The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m., bringing firefighters from surrounding towns.
Crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots at 7 a.m.
It was not yet clear what caused the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
Hemond’s website describes the facility as New England’s premier motocross and off-road riding facility. Events have been ongoing at Hemond’s all winter.
