Ellsworth issues boil water order for 3 streets

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth has announced a boil water order for three streets.

They are directing Ellsworth Water Department consumers on Laurel Street, Maple Street, and Upper South Street to boil all water due to the possibility it’s unsafe.

They say the order is in effect until further notice.

Under the order, water should be boiled for at least five minutes before consuming or using water to brush your teeth or wash food.

