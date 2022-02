BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials shut down part of the Interstate this afternoon after a dump truck caught fire.

Fire crews say the fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m. when the car came to a stop between exits 185-186 Southbound.

State Police say there were no injuries involved.

The interstate was re-opened to single lane traffic shortly after.

