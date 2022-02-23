Crashing Temperatures Tonight. Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mild temperatures this afternoon will come crashing down as a cold front crosses the region through early evening. Winds will shift out of the northwest drawing in the colder air and many areas could have winds gusting 30-40 mph. Strongest winds will be over parts of Franklin, Somerset & Piscataquis counties with gusts that could hit 50 mph, a Wind Advisory has been issued for those areas for the first half of the night. Temperatures will drop into the teens & 20s with most areas doing a 40-50° temperatures swing.

High pressure builds in for the second half of the night. This will clear skies & bring lighter winds to the region. Temperatures will drop even more just before daybreak with spots starting Thursday off with lows in the single digits and teens. Rest of Thursday will consist of mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. A few spots along the coast could reach the low 30s. Winds tomorrow will still be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.

Clouds will begin to increase Thursday night ahead of our next system. The center of the low will move across southern New England leaving us in the cold sector. This means the potential for accumulating snow exists. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday due to the potential for snow. Snow looks to begin Friday morning over the south & west and will spread north & east through the day. Far northern Maine will be just grazed by light snow. There will be areas by midday Friday that could see increased snowfall rates of around an inch an hour. Highs totals will be over far southern Maine & coastal areas. Some spots there could see 6-10″ with some spots locally up to a foot, totals will taper off as you go inland. The Bangor area can expect around 3-6″. Closer to Greenville & Millinocket around 1-3″ and The County less than an inch. Snow should come to an end by Friday evening. Highs on Friday will in the teens & 20s.

Overall, quiet conditions for the weekend. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s. Sunday will be slightly warmer, 20s & 30s, and will have more clouds and even a few light flurries.

Quieter conditions expected for next week.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing and becoming colder with lows in the single digits & teens. Strong winds for the first half of the night out of the NW gusting up to 40 mph. After midnight, gusts near 25 mph will be possible.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY with the chance of accumulating snow. Highest totals over southern & coastal Maine. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Light snow possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies & breezy. Temperatures reaching the upper teens to low 20s.

