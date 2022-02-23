Breezy & Mild Today, Much Colder Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain and mixed precipitation from last night has exited the region. Warmer air moving in ahead of an approaching cold front will be in place today. We’ll see variably cloudy skies for our Wednesday with a few isolated rain showers possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be well above average, with highs reaching the 50s for most spots. A cold front will cross the state this afternoon with colder air moving in behind it. This will cause temperatures to begin to fall from north to south across the state by mid-late afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the 20s to near 30° across the north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere by evening. Skies will clear out and temperatures will plummet tonight as the cold front moves to our east. Northwest winds will be gusty tonight especially prior to midnight with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Much colder, more seasonable air will be in the place for our Thursday. High pressure will build into the area giving us a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will be 20°-30° colder Thursday with highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and mid-20s to near 30° elsewhere. A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Friday as low pressure is forecast to track near Southern New England, bringing us some accumulating snow to end the week. Several inches of snow look likely Friday with the highest accumulations happening closer to the coast and across southern areas. Snowfall totals will depend on the exact track of the storm so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The storm will be a fast mover with snow moving out of the area Friday evening followed by sunshine returning to start the weekend Saturday.

This is an early look at the snowfall forecast for Friday. Accumulations will be dependent on the exact track of the storm but at this point, it looks likely that we will see several inches of snowfall south of Greenville and Millinocket with the highest totals closer to the coast. (WABI)

It looks like much quieter weather will be with us for the weekend through at least early next week.

Today: Isolated rain showers possible, mainly during the morning then variably cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s north and 50s to near 60° elsewhere. Temperatures will begin to fall from north to south during the afternoon as colder air returns. Southwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible will become west during the afternoon.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Much colder with lows between 3°-15°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs between 18°-28°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Snow likely. Cold with highs in the low to mid-teens north, mid-teens to near 20° elsewhere.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to around 30°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly north and west of Bangor. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

