UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured in a Newburgh structure fire Tuesday night that’s feared to be a total loss.
Multiple crews responded to the call that came in around 8:30 p.m. from Precision Paving on Carmel Road North.
Owner Paul Theriault tells us no one was inside at the time, but most of his equipment is a loss.
Our reporter on-scene says the fire was mostly knocked down as of 9:30 p.m.
We are working to gather more information and will share it as soon as possible.
