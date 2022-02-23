UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured in a Newburgh structure fire Tuesday night that’s feared to be a total loss.

Multiple crews responded to the call that came in around 8:30 p.m. from Precision Paving on Carmel Road North.

Owner Paul Theriault tells us no one was inside at the time, but most of his equipment is a loss.

Our reporter on-scene says the fire was mostly knocked down as of 9:30 p.m.

We are working to gather more information and will share it as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.