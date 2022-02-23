Advertisement

Augusta man hit by car last Thursday succumbs to injuries

The driver of the SUV is not expected to be charged.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) - An Augusta man hit by an SUV last Thursday, died from his injuries according to the Kennebec Journal.

57-year old John Boivin was crossing Hospital Street at the time.

The incident happened around 7 in the evening.

The newspaper reports Boivin was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He passed away Monday.

The driver of the SUV is not expected to be charged.

