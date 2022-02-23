Annual Hair Care Fair returns to UMaine for Black History Month

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - An annual event returned to the University of Maine in Orono Wednesday afternoon as part of Black History Month.

Dozens of students stopped by the Hair Care Fair hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The fair offers the opportunity for Black students and other students of color to receive free hair services from trained professionals.

Organizers say as UMaine aims for diversity on campus, they want to make sure all students have their needs me.

“Hair is a very important thing for a lot of people, and I think for Black students and students of color, it’s difficult being in Maine and figuring out, ‘Okay, where do I go to get my hair done? Who knows how to do the proper braids?’ And it can also be really expensive. So, it’s great that this is right here on campus, and it’s free for our students,” said Jen Costa, Office of Diversity and Inclusion grad assistant.

“This is one of the first places I’ve been to this year where I’ve been able to see other students of color all in the same room. And in there, we’re all talking about our experiences and even the braiders are all talking about their jobs and what they do. It’s such a great sense of community that we all have. It feels a little bit like home,” said Jordan Bessette, UMaine 4th year student.

The Hair Care Fair was sponsored by University Credit Union, UMaine Student Life, Student Government, and the Caribbean and Latinx Student Alliance.

UMaine’s Black History Month programming continues with a coffee hour from 4-5 Thursday evening in the North Pod.

