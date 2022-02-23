Advocacy groups call on Maine lawmakers to invest in paid family medical leave program

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine coalition and other advocacy groups are working together to create a paid family and medical leave system that will work for all Mainers.

“People are dropping out of the labor force. It is affecting our kids. It is affecting our elderly parents,” said Betsy Sweet, an advocate for the Maine Women’s Lobby.

The Maine Paid Leave Coalition, along with more than 20 organizations around the state, are calling on lawmakers to make strong investments in a paid family and medical leave program.

Only 21% of workers in the U.S. have access to paid family leave through an employer.

Only 40% have access to short-term disability insurance.

Nearly one in four employed mothers return to work within two weeks of giving birth and one in five retirees leave the workforce earlier than planned to care for an ill family member.

“Every other country in the world and ten states have figured out ways to solve this problem, and we can too,” said Destie Hohman Sprague, Executive Director for the Maine Women’s Lobby.

The Maine Legislature recognized the crisis and passed LD 1559 and tasked Paid Family and Medical Leave Commission with making recommendations to implement a paid and medical leave benefits program.

The Commission has until November 2022 to complete their work, but advocates say the funding for setting up the program is available now.

Those in attendance Wednesday, shared their personal stories on the effects of not having paid leave on their families. Some Mainers even had to leave the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities.

“Four years ago, I moved in with my now 99-year-old grandmother,” said Amy Larkin of Arundel.

Larkin and her husband work for themselves. They are able to live with Amy’s grandmother and work from home so she can age in place.

While it’s an honor for Amy to be able to care for her grandmother the way she helped care for her, she says being a caregiver does have its challenges.

“She had a few surgeries and I was caring for her 20 to 30 hours a week. All of that time I couldn’t work, which made it difficult to retain my health insurance,” she said.

Amy says having a paid family and medical leave program would allow Amy and others in her position to make money to pay bills, while providing care.

“I would love the many people who work for themselves here in Maine to be able to do the same,” she said.

Advocates say at a time when there is a worker shortage, this will be good for employees.

“This means that you know your employee is going to come back and you’re not going to see this incredible turnover because people can do what they need to do, and what we want them to do, which is take care of their loved ones,” said Sweet.

Happening Now: Advocates are calling for investments in paid family and medical leave. They’re holding a press conference outside the State House. After, the group will deliver more than 1,200 petitions to @GovJanetMills’ office. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/BUOrILBfh2 — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) February 23, 2022

According to the Maine Paid Leave Coalition, a one-time investment of $40 million will create a program that will sustain itself for just pennies on the dollar.

Their hope is that the legislature will use funds from Maine’s “Rainy-Day” fund.

“This is the rainy day we have been waiting for,” said Sprague. “We’re calling today on the legislature to invest the resources, their time, the money, their leadership, and their commitment to make paid family leave a reality now.”

