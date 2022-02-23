11 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,519 new cases
222,925 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 11 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
There are 1,519 new cases of the virus recorded.
1,502 new vaccinations were administered Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
About half of those were booster shots.
