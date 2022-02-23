11 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,519 new cases

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 11 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are 1,519 new cases of the virus recorded.

1,502 new vaccinations were administered Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

About half of those were booster shots.

