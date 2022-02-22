Advertisement

Waterville Pitbull rescue works to erase stigma surrounding the breed

"Pulled From The Pits" has rescued over a thousand dogs since its start.
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Pitbull rescue in Waterville is doing what it can to erase the stigma surrounding the breed and get them a new home and identity.

Founder and president of “Pulled From The Pits” Kelly Oullette says she started the nonprofit in 2019 to help dogs who are homeless and in public shelters with high risk of euthanasia due to over population.

She says they are foster-based, so the dogs do not have to stay in potentially chaotic and hectic shelters.

Instead, she says they are placed in a calm and quiet environment while they wait for a forever home.

”We’re able to take dogs out of shelters that would normally be euthanized and work with them and place them into appropriate homes. We work locally, we work down south and we are foster-based so they don’t have to spend their time in shelters,” said Ouellette.

“We don’t only do Pitbulls, we have little Chloe that was on earlier. She’s a mix. We want to do as good as we can for all different types of dogs,” said Sarah Goodrich, “Pulled From The Pits” vice president.

The nonprofit has rescued over a thousand dogs since its start.

You can find more information, including how to donate, at pulledfromthepits.com.

