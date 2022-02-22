Waldo County YMCA launches on-demand fitness app

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County YMCA wants its members to be have access to fitness...everywhere.

Their new offering is YMCA360.

It offers on-demand and livestreaming services to members.

It’s included with every membership.

All you need is WiFi or a cell signal.

“Because of the variety of all the videos and the workouts that are on there, it gives someone the chance to just maybe try something that they’ve never tried before, and they don’t know if they like. You know, like maybe they’ve never taken a Pilates class and have no clue really what it is. But they can just do it in the privacy of their home and get a feel for it,” said Tamera Blades, wellness director.

“Gives people a chance if they want to come really early in the morning or you don’t want to do something really early than really late, they have the chance to do that. So, you know, we hope that it extends our walls. This Y started out as a Y without walls is what they called it because we didn’t have a building, and, you know, now I start to think of it as a Y beyond walls,” said Russel Werkman, Waldo County Y CEO.

The hope is this can exist alongside the many in-person offerings the Y has.

