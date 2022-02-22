Advertisement

Voting open for Machias Savings Bank non profit grant program

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area financial institution wants to give some of their money away and is asking you to help decide who gets it.

Machias Savings Bank will give $100,000 away to nonprofits and charitable organizations over the next year through this Machi-YES program.

Breaking the state down into four sections, they’ll give $25,000 away each quarter.

This allows the public to vote on who they think is deserving of the money.

“Well thought processes behind is to partner with the community and find out who their favorite nonprofits are. We do have a listing of 17 longtime partners, but we do have a writing portion. And, as of today, we have 2,400 votes, and 500 of them are coming from the writing,” said Melissa Moffett Denbow, VP community experience manager.

Voting is open now throw March 4 for the Northern and Downeast Regions.

Here is the link to vote.

