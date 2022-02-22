Serious crash shuts down portion of Rt. 1 in Hancock for two hours Monday evening

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a serious crash with injuries on Route 1 earlier Monday night.

Officials say it was a single vehicle collision with a tree.

The call came in just before 7:30.

A portion of Route 1 from Thorsen Road to Washington Junction Road was closed for two hours but has since re-opened.

Maine State Police and Ellsworth Police also responded.

We have reached out to State Police for more information.

