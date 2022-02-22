Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The mother of a Maine toddler who went missing more than a decade ago wants to expand her wrongful death lawsuit because of newly obtained police evidence.

Trista Reynolds, the mother of Ayla Reynolds, filed a wrongful death suit against Justin DiPietro in 2018.

Ayla went missing in 2011 in Waterville and a judge declared her legally dead six years later.

The Morning Sentinel reports the lawyer for Trista Reynolds wants the complaint amended based on reports and photographs from the state attorney general and Maine State Police.

