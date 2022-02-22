Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Today, Mix & Rain Developing Late

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the Great Lakes Region today, pulling a warm front northward into Maine as the day progresses. Much of our Tuesday looks to remain dry with precipitation holding off until later in the day. Temperatures will top off in the 20s to near 30° across the north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere. We should start to see precip developing from west to east across the state later this afternoon and this evening. It looks like precipitation will be all rain along the coast while inland and northern areas start out as some wintry mix before changing to rain from south to north later this evening into the night tonight. The wintry mix is expected to change to all rain as far north as Greenville and Millinocket then continue as snow and wintry mix across the far north. Before any changeover occurs, there could be a light glaze of ice for areas north and west of Bangor. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see some light accumulations of 1″-3″ of snow and sleet before the changeover with 3″-6″ possible across Northern Aroostook County. Rain and wintry mix will taper off from west to east after midnight. Low temperatures will be mild tonight with most spots in the 30s to low 40s, warmest along the coast.

Rain showers will linger across the state Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours, otherwise expect variably cloudy skies, breezy conditions and very mild temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will reach the 50s for most spots. A cold front will cross the state Wednesday afternoon with colder air moving in behind it so expect temperatures to start to fall from north to south across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening. Much colder, more seasonable air will be in the place Thursday. High pressure will build into the area giving us a good deal of sunshine Thursday. Highs will top off in the 20s to near 30° Thursday afternoon. A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Friday as low pressure is forecast to track near Southern New England and will likely bring us some accumulating snow to end the week. Several inches of snow will be possible Friday with the highest accumulations happening closer to the coast and across southern areas. Snowfall totals will depend on the exact track of the storm so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The storm will be a fast mover with snow moving out of the area Friday evening followed by sunshine returning to start the weekend Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing along coastal areas later this afternoon and evening, wintry mix developing inland. Highs in the 20s to around 30° north and 30s to around 40° closer to the coast. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely along the coast, wintry mix changing to rain inland up to Greenville and Millinocket, snow and wintry mix over the far north. Lows between 28°-42°, warmest along the coast. Wind will become south 10-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible especially along the coast.

Wednesday: Rain showers possible, mainly during the morning then variably cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s north and 50s to near 60° elsewhere. Temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon as colder air returns. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH will become west during the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs mainly in the 20s.

Friday: Snow likely. Cold with highs in the low to mid-teens north, mid-teens to near 20° elsewhere.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

