Advertisement

Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A military-contracted helicopter crashed Tuesday morning at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation.

Authorities have not said how many people were onboard, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Multiple witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air. A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation.”

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai.(@capt.andys/Instagram)

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of black smoke from the crash site and said she saw the helicopter “crash straight down” while on a whale watching tour off the coast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier
Penobscot Sheriff’s deputy dies in snowmobiling accident Sunday
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
Avian influenza discovered for 1st time in Maine
Officials say it was a single vehicle collision with a tree. (File)
Serious crash shuts down portion of Rt. 1 in Hancock for two hours Monday evening
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire destroys auto shop at Maine off-road park
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
"Pulled From The Pits" has rescued over a thousand dogs since its start.
Waterville Pitbull rescue works to erase stigma surrounding the breed