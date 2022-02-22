Advertisement

Man killed in single vehicle crash in Hancock

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a Hancock man was killed in crash Monday night.

It happened around 7:30 on Route 1 in Hancock.

Police say a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Anthony Smalley went off the road and hit a tree head on.

They say he died at the scene.

Police believe Smalley fell asleep or had a medical event causing the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

