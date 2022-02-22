Man killed in single vehicle crash in Hancock
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a Hancock man was killed in crash Monday night.
It happened around 7:30 on Route 1 in Hancock.
Police say a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Anthony Smalley went off the road and hit a tree head on.
They say he died at the scene.
Police believe Smalley fell asleep or had a medical event causing the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
