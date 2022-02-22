‘A life could’ve been saved’: Maddox Williams’ grandmother testifies to legislature on child welfare bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of a child who authorities say died at the hands of his mother spoke on Tuesday in favor of bill aimed at protecting children.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Cumberland, proposed a bill to establish ongoing monitoring of Maine’s child protective services.

It would require the Government Oversight Committee to create a system that would monitor the effectiveness of the Office of Child and Family Services in protecting the safety of children in state care.

It would also require them to provide an annual report to the committee and the legislature.

Many spoke in favor of the bill, highlighting the importance of prioritizing the children, not the parents.

Victoria Vose, the grandmother of 3-year-old old Maddox Williams, who died in June, gave testimony regarding her experience with CPS.

”COVID should never have been an accepted excuse to overlook child safety. COVID wasn’t there when Marissa Kennedy and Kendall Chick were murdered. When a person has a decade of history with DHHS, there’s no excuse for no follow up with these children. Reunification isn’t always what’s best for a child. It wasn’t for Marissa, Kendall, or my grandson, Maddox. If one or all of these children were closely monitored, a life could’ve been saved,” said Vose.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

This bill, along with the others regarding child welfare, will now move to a work session in the committee.

