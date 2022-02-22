Liberty man accused of repeatedly shooting another man during argument
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - One man is behind bars after a verbal argument turned violent this weekend, according to police.
It happened at a residence in Liberty on Saturday.
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old James Billings of Liberty repeatedly shot another man in the arm with a handgun during an argument.
Billings and the victim were at the victim’s residence on Pinnacle Road.
Officials say the victim escaped to a neighbor’s residence for help.
Billings is charged with elevated aggravated assault.
He’s being held without bail at the Waldo County Correctional Facility.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.