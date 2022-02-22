Advertisement

Liberty man accused of repeatedly shooting another man during argument

James Billings
James Billings(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - One man is behind bars after a verbal argument turned violent this weekend, according to police.

It happened at a residence in Liberty on Saturday.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old James Billings of Liberty repeatedly shot another man in the arm with a handgun during an argument.

Billings and the victim were at the victim’s residence on Pinnacle Road.

Officials say the victim escaped to a neighbor’s residence for help.

Billings is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

He’s being held without bail at the Waldo County Correctional Facility.

