Is it yours? Hundreds of millions of dollars of property is unclaimed in Maine

By WMTW
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills has declared Feb. 21 to 28 as Maine Unclaimed Property Week.

The Maine Office of the State Treasurer manages the unclaimed property program. Unclaimed property includes money and financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of time. It includes items such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds, and safe deposit box contents. Unclaimed property does not include real estate, animals or vehicles.

The Treasurer’s office holds these assets, free of charge, until claimed by the owner or heir. The State is currently holding over $292,000,000 in unclaimed property. In the month of December alone, 3,001 claims were made against unclaimed property totaling $1,572,332.99

You can check the state website to see if you have any unclaimed property. You can also call the Treasurer’s office at 207-624-7470 or email up.generalinquire@maine.gov.

Maine Unclaimed Property Statistics

  • Total unclaimed property listings: 905,000
  • Total value of unclaimed properties: $292 million
  • Largest property available to claim: $427,000
  • Claims paid in fiscal year 2021: 28,601
  • Amount paid in fiscal year 2021: $16.7 million
  • Average paid claim amount: $585.00

