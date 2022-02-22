Icy Roads Possible For The First Half Of The Night Before Temperatures Warm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A wintry mix consisting of rain, snow, sleet & freezing rain occur through the evening. Areas south & east of I-95 can expect mainly rain, but for areas north and west of I-95, temperatures will be cold enough to support an icy mix. As the warm front moves through, warmer air will overtake the region and will change any mix over to rain from south to north. Areas over far northern Maine will hold onto the icy mix into early Wednesday morning.

Window of freezing rain will be brief but could still produce ice accumulations upwards of a tenth of an inch across the Central Highlands. Slippery roads can be expected Tuesday night, but once temperatures rise, conditions will improve.

Areas of sleet & freezing rain will be possible during the first half of the night before changing to rain. This will result in icy road conditions. (WABI)

Snow will be possible initially over northern Maine before changing to a mix then into rain. Little if any accumulation with be possible south of Greenville and Millinocket. North of there, less than 1″ with parts of Aroostook County expecting up to 4″ of snow. Temperatures will be rising Tuesday night into Wednesday morning into the 40s & low 50s. Winds will also increase overnight, especially for MidCoast and Downeast areas. A Wind Advisory has already been issued for parts of Knox & Waldo counties. SSW gusts for these areas could reach up to 50 mph. This could result in splash over for coastal communities. Farther inland, winds will not be as strong but could still have gusts up to 30-35 mph.

Strong wind gusts expected from MidCoast towards Downeast communities. SSW gusts could exceed 50 mph. (WABI)

The low will depart the region on Wednesday with lingering scattered rain showers possible during the morning. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Wednesday will be the warmest day so far this year with even some record highs possible. Highs for many will be in the 50s & low 60s. A cold front by the afternoon will shut down any additional warming and will send temperatures crashing into the night and setting us up for a colder pattern through the weekend. Sub-freezing highs expected to end the week. Winds will shift out of the WNW as the cold front passes & gusts could be up to 35 mph.

After the cold front moves through, winds will increase Wednesday afternoon gusting up to 40 mph. (WABI)

High pressure builds in for Thursday. More sunshine is expected with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Another low pressure system will move across the region by Friday. Will the colder air in place, accumulating snow will be likely. Because of this potential, A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued. Still too early for totals, but it does look like the highest accumulations will be over the southern half of the state. Latest trends have shifted the center of the low farther south meaning the highest snowfall totals will be pulled farther south.

Quieter conditions expected for next week.

TONIGHT: Rain along the coast, wintry mix including sleet & freezing rain inland. As temperatures warm, wintry mix will change to all rain. Lows in the 30s & 40s. SSW wind around 20-30 mph with gusts 35-50 mph, strongest winds for MidCoast & Downeast areas.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Brightening skies by the afternoon with highs in the 50s & low 60s. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon as a cold front passes. As the front passes, winds will shift out of the WNW and will gust up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Turning colder with highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY with the chance of accumulating snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Light snow possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

