Hermon community remembers Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a deputy who died in a snowmobiling accident Sunday.

Sheriff Troy Morton says Staff Sergeant Bobbie Pelletier was riding his snowmobile in Limestone when he died.

No other information about the accident has been released.

Pelletier was assigned as supervisor of the Hermon Deputy Program and was well-known throughout the area.

Monday, we spoke with some who knew Pelletier closely - who say he was a warm person that made his department better.

“I’ll miss him every day,” said Frank Roma, Hermon Fire Chief. “It’s just not the way things are supposed to happen.”

“I found out on the radio this morning driving to Bangor, and quite honestly, I almost went off the road when I heard, I was so surprised,” said Hermon Town Council Chair Steve Thomas. “He was just a fantastic guy, individual. Everyone loved him, always had a smile on his face, just great to work with, very caring, compassionate.”

Pelletier was remembered for his community involvement all across Hermon.

“If anything was going on in the community, Bobbie was involved in it,” Roma said.

“I think he’s a great role model for the sheriff’s department,” Thomas said. “I think he’s played a big part and how successful Hermon has become over the years.”

Roma’s office was situated across from Pelletier’s, and recalled their daily conversations.

“I can hear him walking down the hallway and sticking his head in the door and saying, ‘Good morning, Chief,’ And I say, ‘Good morning, Sarge.’ And we’d have a cup of coffee and chat and catch up. It was not unusual at all for him to share about the latest exploits of his son, or his family or what plans he had for the weekend.

Both Roma and Thomas also remembered Sgt. Pelletier for his conduct on the job as much as his personality when off-duty.

“When it came time to be business, he was all business,” Roma said. “Any time that we went to an incident where Sgt. Pelletier was there, we always knew that things would be taken care of.”

“He (was) such a warm individual,” Thomas said. “In his responsibility for the the town of Hermon, he (was) in difficult situations, and he always found a way to de-escalate tough situations.”

“It’s just a black hole without him being here,” Roma said. “But, the emergency services family in Penobscot County is strong. The most important thing that we all can do is to support his family. And we’ll certainly do anything that we have an opportunity to.

“It will not be hard to keep his memory alive, because Bobbie was truly bigger than life. And when I say that you would never have met a nicer person - that’s not an exaggeration.”

Members of Hermon Public Safety lined up on Coldbrook Road today to pay respect to Pelletier.

Future plans to honor him are being discussed.

