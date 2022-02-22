Ellsworth family welcomes 2/22/22 baby

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is a one-of-a-kind day on the calendar: it’s 2/22/22.

For some Maine families, it won’t be a day they’ll ever forget.

Meet Tyson, who was born Tuesday at Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center!

He came into the world at 1:52 p.m., not quite 2:22 exactly, but close enough.

Tyson is 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

He’s the first child for Ashley Rosborough and Travis Walls of Ellsworth.

We suspect Tyson might have a favorite number someday - especially because he arrived two weeks early!

”I think everyone was just saying, ‘Wow, it’s actually happening on that date!’” Rosborough said. “We’d joked a bit here and there knowing that this date was a couple weeks before his due date, that there was a possibility, but we didn’t really think that would end up being the case. But, he was ready, he wanted to come out, so here we are.”

“It might not have sunk in yet,” Walls said.

“We’re thrilled. It’s overwhelming, but we’re thrilled,” Rosborough said.

The family is healthy and in great spirits.

We’ve also heard of five 2/22/22 babies born at Maine General Hospital.

Congratulations to all the newborns and the families!

