Concessions stands at the basketball tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a time-honored tradition.

People from all over Maine travel to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to cheer on their favorite teams at the high school basketball tournament.

As you can imagine, feeding the fans is a big job.

Everyone has their guilty pleasure when it comes to hitting the concession stand at a sporting event.

Even with supply chain issues and staffing shortages, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor is fully prepared to serve concessions throughout tournament week.

“It’s a lot of prep just like the rest of the building that we are in. Our head chef or the executive chef food beverage director has been going through ordering lots of different foods and be served throughout the stands and in the suites over the past couple of weeks. And in the recent days, a lot of that food has been delivered at various times,” said Tony Vail, general manager.

Vail says his staff and distributors work hard keeping up with the crowds

He says they have been fortunate enough to be fully stocked and have as much staff as possible for the tournament.

“This is an exciting time here in Bangor and at the CIC just like the experience at other very large shows. So for me, this is great. I’m a basketball junkie, I love all this. For me, I just get I get a rush off and the energy and the fun that the kids are having and they’re they’re feeding off electricity and the noise of the crowd. There’s nothing better than that sports, particularly in high school basketball,” said Vail.

Masks are still a requirement at CIC. You are allowed to pull it down from your face while eating and drinking but must put it back on after enjoying your snacks.

