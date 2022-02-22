Advertisement

Bill aims to give Maine home buyers college debt forgiveness

(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Buy your first home in Maine and have $40,000 in college debt forgiven.

It’s something Maine lawmakers are considering.

A public hearing was held Tuesday on the bill, “An Act To Promote Home Ownership by Reducing Education Debt.”

It would allow buyers that go through Maine State Housing Authority’s first time home loan program to receive the money for school debt in increments over five years.

“Lawmakers have an opportunity to attract and retain young people by supporting the program to increase homeownership and provide student debt relief. We’re counting on younger people to fill workforce shortages, keep our heritage industries going, and lead our state into the future. With this program, we can make it easier for young people to create a meaningful, fulfilling life here,” said Senate President Troy Jackson.

If approved, the measure takes $10 million from the general fund and would run the program through the fiscal year ‘22-’23.

Lawmakers asked several questions and made suggestions about the bill that will be addressed in a future work session.

