Advertisement

‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier
Penobscot Sheriff’s deputy dies in snowmobiling accident Sunday
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
Avian influenza discovered for 1st time in Maine
Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an...
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine
A couple from Westfield is celebrating after their daughter was released from the neonatal...
‘She challenged us quite often’: Couple brings home baby after 98 days in the NICU

Latest News

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
Maine man convicted in Alaska cold case killing seeks new trial
Maine man convicted in Alaska cold case killing seeks new trial
Hundreds of millions of dollars of property is unclaimed in Maine
Is it yours? Hundreds of millions of dollars of property is unclaimed in Maine
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions