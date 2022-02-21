Waterville YMCA will keep kids busy during school vacation week

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - School vacation week started on Monday.

The YMCA of Greater Waterville at Alfond Youth Center can help keep your kids occupied with fun activities.

Child and Youth Development Director Chrissy Johnson says the kid’s favorite place to visit is the Adventure Play Land because of the bounce houses, the rock climbing wall, and other fun activities.

She says the parents are happy to have coverage for the kids for the whole day while they are at work.

“I think it’s really important that we be open for the school vacation weeks, especially this year, when people really need to be at work. And going back to work during the week we mirror our after school program. So we take advantage of all the wonderful things this building has to offer. The kids will rotate around the building, they’ll do outside activities inside activities, small classroom activities, and then larger games and contests in the gym. So they kind of have the run, run in the building and all the wonderful things we have here during the week,” said Johnson.

The YMCA in Waterville is open for the kids this week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

