Television show to capture restoration of historic East Machias church

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The eyes of a national audience will be on East Machias this summer when a television show captures the restoration of a historic church there.

We first told you about the effort to restore the First Congregational Church of East Machias earlier this month.

A group of volunteers set out to raise $150,000 to show the major cable company they were serious about the project.

Now that that initial fundraising goal is met, both parties have agreed to move forward.

Work on the church’s steeple is expected to start in April with the hope of wrapping up in August.

A spokesperson for the Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias says the television production team plans to make 10 visits to town, which will be whittled down to a one-hour episode.

They’re still about $75,000 shy of the total cost of the project.

They anticipate that sum will be $250,000.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit their fundraising page.

Donations can also be made payable to: First Congregational Church of East Machias Restoration Fund. Mail should be directed to:

Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias

P.O. Box 68, East Machias, Maine 04630

Funds may also be directly deposited at Machias Savings Bank made payable to the First Congregational Church of East Machias Restoration Fund.

