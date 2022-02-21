Snow, Mix & Rain Develop By Tuesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to cross the region this evening. This will continue to bring cloud cover and even some light snow showers over the north. Lows will fall into the teens & 20s. Any snowfall overnight will remain light.

An area of low pressure will begin to move into the Great Lakes on Tuesday. A warm front ahead of the system will move into the region by tomorrow afternoon. Before the front arrives expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures that will range from the upper 20s over the north to close to 40° along the coast. A wintry mix consisting of rain, snow, sleet & freezing rain will be likely by late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Areas south & east of I-95 can expect mainly rain, but for areas north and west of I-95, temperatures will be cold enough to support an icy mix. As the warm front moves through, warmer air will overtake the region and will change any mix over to rain from south to north. Areas over far northern Maine will hold onto the icy mix into early Wednesday morning.

Snow & Wintry mix will change over to rain from south to north as warm air pushes into the region. (WABI)

Window of freezing rain will be brief but could still produce ice accumulations upwards of a tenth of an inch across the Central Highlands. Slippery roads can be expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Wintry Mix will produce sleet & freezing rain Tuesday evening. Best chance will be along, north & west of I-95. (WABI)

Snow will be possible initially over northern Maine before changing to snow. Accumulations south of Greenville and Millinocket will be less than an inch. North of there, around 1-3″ with parts of Aroostook County expecting up to 6″ of snow. Temperatures will be rising Tuesday night into Wednesday morning into the 40s & low 50s.

Snow accumulations will be possible north of Greenville & Millinocket Tuesday afternoon/Evening. (WABI)

The low will depart the region on Wednesday with lingering scattered rain showers possible during the morning. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Wednesday will be the warmest day so far this year with even some record highs possible. Highs for many will be in the 50s & low 60s. A cold front by the afternoon will shut down any additional warming and will send temperatures crashing into the night and setting us up for a colder pattern through the weekend. Sub-freezing highs expected to end the week.

Warmest day of the year on Wednesday as widespread 50s & even some 60s will be possible. A cold front by the afternoon will send temperatures crashing. (WABI)

High pressure builds in for Thursday. More sunshine is expected with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Another low pressure system will move across the region by Friday. Will the colder air in place, accumulating snow will be likely. Because of this potential, A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued. Still too early for totals, but it does look like the highest accumulations will be over the southern half of the state.

Quieter conditions expected for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light snow over the north. Lows in the teens & 20s with a NE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Dry during the morning. Wintry mix moves in by the afternoon and will eventually change to mostly rain by late evening. Highs ranging from the 20s north to the low 40s along the coast. SE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Brightening skies by the afternoon with highs in the 50s & low 60s. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon as a cold front passes.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Turning colder with highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY with the chance of accumulating snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

