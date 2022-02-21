Advertisement

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accidental snowmobiling accident Sunday.
Penobscot Sheriff’s Deputy dies in snowmobiling accident Sunday
Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an...
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
A couple from Westfield is celebrating after their daughter was released from the neonatal...
‘She challenged us quite often’: Couple brings home baby after 98 days in the NICU
Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an...
Maine CDC reports 50 more COVID deaths and another 4,031 cases

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the...
Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio arrested in Kentucky
Masks will still be required on buses since that is a federal mandate until March 18th.
RSU 18 drops mask mandate for students, staff