RSU 18 drops mask mandate for students, staff

Masks will still be required on buses since that is a federal mandate until March 18th.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With COVID-19 cases on the decline, many school districts are relaxing or ending their mask mandates.

Students are now having a week’s vacation from school, but for those in RSU 18, no face coverings will be required upon return Monday.

The Superintendent of the China & Messalonskee School District says while many students and staff may still feel comfortable wearing masks, they will not be mandated.

And if students go on a field trip or are playing a sport at a venue that does require masks, those rules will apply to RSU 18 students as well.

You can read their full statement on the link below.

https://rsu18messenger.com/2022/02/18/superintendent-gartleys-update-2-18-22/

