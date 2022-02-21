Advertisement

Penobscot Sheriff’s Deputy dies in snowmobiling accident Sunday

A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accidental snowmobiling accident Sunday.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy died in snowmobiling accident Sunday.

Sheriff Troy Morton confirmed that Staff Sergeant Bobbie Pelletier was riding his snowmobile in Limestone when he died.

Staff Sergeant Pelletier has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2008, being promoted to his current rank in 2016.

He was currently assigned as supervisor of the Hermon Deputy Program and was well known throughout the area.

