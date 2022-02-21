Multiple departments respond to house fire in West Paris

WEST PARIS, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters from numerous departments responded to a house fire on Park Street in West Paris Sunday night.

Emergency dispatchers from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office say crews from roughly a dozen agencies were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage is unknown.

Power was temporarily cut off in the area leaving more than 1,700 CMP customers without electricity.

By 9 o’clock most customers had their power restored.

Dispatchers expect firefighters to remain on scene for several hours.

