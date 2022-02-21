Mix of Sun & Clouds, Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will cross the state today. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it will produce some cloudiness for us but precipitation is not expected. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the day today, with the clouds most prevalent across the northern half of the state. Highs will be milder today with temperatures reaching the mid-30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of some snow showers or some steadier light snow after midnight, especially across the north, as moisture ahead of our next storm system starts to move into the state. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the teens to near 20° across much of the north and 20s to near 30° closer to the coast.

Low pressure is forecast to move through the Great Lakes on Tuesday. A warm front, out of ahead of the storm, will push northward across the state later Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will bring snow and an icy mix to areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln beginning later Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday night. Areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward may see a little mixed precipitation at the onset later in the day Tuesday but as warmer air takes over, any mix will change to rain and continue as rain through the overnight hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s north and mid-30s to low 40s elsewhere. Light snow and sleet accumulations up to 1″-3″ will be possible for areas around Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton. Higher amounts will be likely further north with no accumulation expected further south. Rain showers will linger across the state Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours otherwise expect variably cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will reach the 50s for most spots. A cold front will cross the state Wednesday afternoon with colder air moving in behind it so expect temperatures to start to fall from north to south across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening. Much colder, more seasonable air will be in the place Thursday. High pressure will build into the area giving us a good deal of sunshine Thursday. Highs will top off in the 20s to near 30° Thursday afternoon. We’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for Friday as low pressure is forecast to track near Southern New England and will likely bring us some accumulating snow to end the week. As of right now, it looks like the highest accumulations can be expected over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 36°-46°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible after midnight, especially across the north. Lows between 11°-29°, warmest along the coast. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix developing during the afternoon and evening north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with mix and rain developing elsewhere. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s north and 30s to low 40s closer to the coast. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Rain showers possible, mainly during the morning then variably cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s north and 50s to near 60° elsewhere. Temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon as colder air returns.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Friday: Snow likely. Cold with highs in the mid-teens to around 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.