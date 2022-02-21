Advertisement

Maine senators want more seasonal worker visas

Labor Day Weekend in Bar Harbor.
Labor Day Weekend in Bar Harbor.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s U.S. senators are joining an effort for more seasonal worker visas to help with summer hiring needs.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota are leading the push, and have called on the Biden administration to raise the cap on seasonal worker visas.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among dozens of other senators involved in the effort.

The senators say an increase in the cap is important because small businesses are having difficulty finding employees around the country.

