Maine dog rescued after getting stuck in ice-filled culvert

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A golden retriever is safe after getting stuck in an ice-filled plastic culvert in Falmouth on Sunday.

Firefighters from Falmouth Engine 4 worked with Falmouth police officers for more than an hour to free the dog named Fable from the drainage pipe.

Firefighters said Fable was uninjured in the ordeal. They shared a picture showing her wet but licking her rescuers.

Drainage Pipe (Falmouth Fire-EMS)

