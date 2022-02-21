Maine dog rescued after getting stuck in ice-filled culvert
Firefighters worked for an hour to free Fable from the culvert in Falmouth
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A golden retriever is safe after getting stuck in an ice-filled plastic culvert in Falmouth on Sunday.
Firefighters from Falmouth Engine 4 worked with Falmouth police officers for more than an hour to free the dog named Fable from the drainage pipe.
Firefighters said Fable was uninjured in the ordeal. They shared a picture showing her wet but licking her rescuers.
