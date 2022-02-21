Advertisement

Maine dog rescued after getting stuck in ice-filled culvert

Firefighters worked for an hour to free Fable from the culvert in Falmouth
Fable, the Golden Retriever, was rescued from a drainage pipe on Sunday.
Fable, the Golden Retriever, was rescued from a drainage pipe on Sunday.(Falmouth Fire-EMS)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A golden retriever is safe after getting stuck in an ice-filled plastic culvert in Falmouth on Sunday.

Firefighters from Falmouth Engine 4 worked with Falmouth police officers for more than an hour to free the dog named Fable from the drainage pipe.

Firefighters said Fable was uninjured in the ordeal. They shared a picture showing her wet but licking her rescuers.

Drainage Pipe
Drainage Pipe(Falmouth Fire-EMS)

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier
Penobscot Sheriff’s deputy dies in snowmobiling accident Sunday
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an...
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine
A couple from Westfield is celebrating after their daughter was released from the neonatal...
‘She challenged us quite often’: Couple brings home baby after 98 days in the NICU
The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
Avian influenza discovered for 1st time in Maine

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics as of Feb. 21, 2022
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
Curling
Curling is poised for a return to northern Maine
Masks will still be required on buses since that is a federal mandate until March 18th.
RSU 18 drops mask mandate for students, staff
The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
Avian influenza discovered for 1st time in Maine