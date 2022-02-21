Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

Maine COVID-19 statistics as of Feb. 21, 2022
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline here in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 216 Mainers are in the hospital, down 6 from Sunday and down 111 from 2 weeks ago.

46 people are in critical care, also down 6 from Sunday.

21 are on ventilators; that’s down 2.

As of right now, there are 81 critical care beds open in the state.

451 new vaccinations were administered on Sunday, according to the Maine CDC.

More than half of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on weekends.

The next update is expected on Tuesday.

