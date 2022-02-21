It takes a village during tournament week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Much of the action during high school basketball tourney week is focused on the court, and rightly so.

For many though, this is a work week.

“We check in all the teams, the cheerleaders, the bands and the referees. Anyone basically that’s on the floor comes through, and we make sure they’re all where they’re supposed to be,” said Teresa Dore, MPA staff.

If you want to take part in the tournament, it starts with Dore and Cindy Small.

“We like it back here. We don’t really have a specific job. Each of us, we just kind of work together,” said Small, tournament staff.

“It’s very, very busy at times, and then when it comes down, there’s nothing, so we work on puzzles,” said Dore.

Ray Bussiere is the floor manager. He helps the teams, literally, manage the floor.

“Well, I asked the people who’s gonna run out first? and the guy will raise his hand. And then I ask, do you like this person? And if they say yes, I tell them there’s a lip on the court. Don’t trip on the lip. Especially when they’re on TV. That’s happened before. Very embarrassing,” said Bussiere.

Not everyone can make it to the games. That’s where all the tv, radio, newspaper, and online coverage comes in.

“Excitement is back. It just happens. In all, we have people that really don’t have a team. They just like to cover the excitement of basketball,” said Jerry Goss, tournament co-director.

Goss is the tournament co-director.

“Like I tell the kids, this is a very simple game. When you’ve got the ball, put it in the hole. When they got it, don’t let them,” said Goss.

It’s still early on in tournament week, time for the crew to accomplish the tasks at hand.

“Well, the first couple of days it’s busy because you have to kind of get the teams all, you know, and right and then when it slows down the end of the week, this puzzle will probably be pretty much done,” said Dore.

