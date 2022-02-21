Furry Friends Food Bank, Moe’s BBQ partner for Tuesday fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A plate of barbecue Tuesday can give a boost to some seniors in need.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is teaming with Moe’s BBQ in Bangor for a fundraiser to help low income older adults and their pets.

Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will go to the Furry Friends Food Bank.

“With everything rising, all the energy costs, gas costs, electricity costs, older adults are really hit with making a tough decision on whether to keep their pets, feed their pets or feed themselves, or medication costs. So, when it comes down to it, this program helps keep that bond between the older adult and their pets and keeps the pets out of the shelter,” said Dan Frye, EAAA development director.

Moe’s also has a drop box inside their Broadway location if you want to bring by some pet food or litter.

