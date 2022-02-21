Advertisement

Curling is poised for a return to northern Maine

Curling
Curling(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Feb. 21, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Curling may soon return to northern Maine.

The Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Department is working to revive curling that ceased in the 1980s in the city.

If so, it would be only the third curling group in the state.

Maine’s other established groups are the Belfast Curling Club and the Portland-based Pine Tree Curling Club. Curling is a sport in which teams take turns sliding rocks down a sheet of ice toward a scoring area.

Players furiously sweep the ice along the way to help speed up the stone or curl it around an opponent’s stone on its way to the target.

