Camp CaPella gearing up for annual polar dip

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Camp CaPella in Dedham are gearing up for the annual polar dip this Saturday.

“There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t go and just do,” said Jessica LeSuer, Camp CaPella supporter.

LeSuer’s son, Alex, started coming to Camp CaPella about 15 years ago.

“He had been coming here since he was little, like maybe three or four. He was born with spina bifida, and Camp CaPella is one of those places. It’s a magical place where everybody belongs. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a wheelchair or you use a walker,” said LeSuer.

Alex died last year shortly after the polar dip.

LeSuer says that makes Saturday’s jump even more special this year.

“I just really feel strongly in doing the dip in his memory because this is just such an amazing place,” said LeSuer.

Camp CaPella has been hosting their polar dip for the last 15 years.

It’s a chance to raise funds for their summer camp that serves individuals with disabilities.

“All of the money that comes in from the polar dip funds our campership program to make sure that we never have to turn away a camper regardless of their ability to pay,” Melanie Dresser, Camp CaPella executive director

Participants can do the dip in-person in Dedham, take part virtually by sharing a video, or go for the jittery jump option and donate directly without taking the dip.

“The people come out in droves, and they’re amazing. Camp Capella might be really small, but it’s a treasured nook on the lake for all of our folks, so I want to make sure they enjoy it,” said Dresser.

LaSuer will be wearing her tutu and bright colors this weekend while jumping for a second time in memory of her friend, Kim, who used to drive up from Freeport each year for the event.

She says it’s a great way to make the plunge as fun as possible.

Dresser says they have over 77 people signed up so far.

They are trying to reach their goal of $50,000.

If you’d like to sign up to jump or donate to Camp CaPella, you can visit campcapella.org.

