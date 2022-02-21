Advertisement

Avian influenza discovered for 1st time in Maine

The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
By The Associated Press and WABI News Desk
Feb. 21, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected for the first time in a backyard flock in Maine.

Federal officials confirmed the avian flu on Sunday and said state officials quarantined property in Knox County and eliminated the birds to prevent the spread of the disease.

U.S. surveillance efforts have identified the virus in a number of states including New Hampshire, where it was found this month in 20 wild ducks.

