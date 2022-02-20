Advertisement

Push to help officers, families with mental health struggles

Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday
Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican senator has joined a push to help families of public safety officers who have suffered mental health challenges or died by suicide.

Sen. Susan Collins is part of a bipartisan group of senators that is working to help those families receive public safety officers’ benefits.

Those benefits are currently limited to physical injuries.

Collins says the program could be changed to provide financial support to families of firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and others who die in the line of duty or are disabled.

Collins said it would also allow families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for benefits.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
On Friday, Maine received an F rating on gun safety from a gun violence prevention group.
Maine receives an F on gun safety
A couple from Westfield is celebrating after their daughter was released from the neonatal...
‘She challenged us quite often’: Couple brings home baby after 98 days in the NICU
Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an...
Maine CDC reports 50 more COVID deaths and another 4,031 cases
Generic photo of ice rescue
Two rescued after ATV falls through the ice on Sebago Lake

Latest News

Increasing clouds today
Mostly sunny to start Sunday
COVID-19 Vaccine Giveaway
Vaccine clinic offers free TV’s in Bar Harbor
Kids Box Sled Derby
Somerset SnowFest kicks off Saturday