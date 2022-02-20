Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday will be much brighter, and an overall nicer day compared to Saturday. It will still be a cooler day with highs only in the 20s. A disturbance will move through on Monday, which could bring some light snow showers to far northern Maine. Otherwise, temperatures in the 40s are expected for most of the region.

A more significant low pressure system will track into the Northeast on Tuesday. Accumulating snowfall is possible for far northern Maine Tuesday and Tuesday night. Farther south, through the Penobscot region down through Kennebec County and west, snow will change over to a wintry mix late Tuesday afternoon as temperatures warm and continue through the night. Coastal areas will see snow change over to rain.

This system will move out on Wednesday. A few lingering rain/snow showers will be possible early in the morning, but otherwise temperatures will be warming back into the 50s! Calm conditions are expected on Thursday before another system moves into the state on Friday. This system has the potential to bring accumulating snowfall to the southern half of the state. High far north this system will track is still questionable.

TODAY: Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds. Highs 18-29°. Southwest 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 15-26°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph near the coast.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with snow showers across far northern Maine. Highs 38-45°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow, wintry mix and rain. Accumulating snowfall across northern Maine. Highs 25-41°. East wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix and rain early, then mostly cloudy. Highs 42-54°. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs 14-27°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

