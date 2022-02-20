EMCC Students get hand-on emergency snowmobile training

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Students of the United Technologies Center at Eastern Maine Community College got some hands on experience today at the Orrington Fire House.

5 students of the emergency medical services program were covered in fake blood, and assigned different fake injuries, to appear and act injured for a multi-department drill.

The drill was a mock snowmobile accident, and current firefighters and EMTs practiced assessing their injuries and prioritizing patient evacuation in remote locations.

Although firefights and EMTs were doing the drill, the students learned by listening and watching how the professionals handled the situation.

Folks with the program say getting the younger generation interested in EMS is critical at a time when there is a shortage of first responders.

“There certainly is a shortage of first responders, locally regionally statewide.

And it’s our job as first responders now to be thinking about the future.

And bringing these folks in and getting them trained and just introducing them to what I consider the very best profession in this world,” said Chad Bean, Assistant Fire Chief in Orrington.

If you’re interested in joining the next EMS class at the United Technologies Center, visit utc.mainecte.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.