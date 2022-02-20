Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Feb. 20, 2022
AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 222 Mainers are in the hospital with the virus Sunday. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were that low was back in November 2021.

52 people are in critical care. On Saturday, 63 Mainers were in critical care.

23 people currently are on ventilators.

As of Sunday, there are 77 critical care beds open in the state.

The Maine CDC is reporting 4,597 new cases of the virus Sunday.

Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 800 COVID vaccinations were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

