Vaccine clinic offers free TV’s in Bar Harbor

COVID-19 Vaccine Giveaway
COVID-19 Vaccine Giveaway(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -MDI Hospital and Bar Harbor Regency offering a very unique incentive for Mainers to come get their COVID Vaccine Saturday.

The hospital offered 50 free TV’s for the first 50 people who signed up at their vaccine clinic.

Bar Harbor Regency donated the TV’s to entice individuals to get their vaccine shot.

Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson Vaccines, both first and second doses were available.

Volunteers at the clinic donate their time to keep the community healthy and safe.

“I’m just trying to keep my family, my friends, my community safe. It was really important for me to be able play a really important role. Making these vaccination clinics possible, but I just really did want to extend my ability and be able to be here and vaccinate the people who need it,” said Katy Whitney, Pharmacy Technician.

Right now, Pfizer is the only shot offered for kids ages 5-17.

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a booster shot.

COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters are also available by appointment at local pharmacies in Bar Harbor.

